Advertisement

Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson 64-54

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim works courtside as his team plays against Pittsburgh in an NCAA...
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim works courtside as his team plays against Pittsburgh in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.

The Orange hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance. Griffin notched his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points. Buddy Boeheim scored 17.

Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway scored 11 points each for Clemson, which saw a five-game win streak end.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help Richmond County deputies locate these people?
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

The Saluda Tigers girls basketball team has won their first state championship in school history.
Saluda wins first girls basketball championship in school history
Nationals say lefty Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed
Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke
Hawks win McMillan’s debut as interim coach, top Heat 94-80