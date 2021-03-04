Family displaced after house fire on Bluebird Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two adults and three children have been displaced after their home caught on fire.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a call of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Bluebird Road.

Everyone in the house made it out safely and Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

Firefighters believe an electrical short caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.