Advertisement

Family displaced after house fire on Bluebird Road

Two adults and three children have been displaced after their home caught on fire.
Two adults and three children have been displaced after their home caught on fire.(Source: Augusta Fire and EMA via Twitter)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two adults and three children have been displaced after their home caught on fire.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Augusta Fire and EMA responded to a call of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Bluebird Road.

Everyone in the house made it out safely and Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

Firefighters believe an electrical short caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help Richmond County deputies locate these people?
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Face masks are still a requirement for some large business chains across the nation as some...
Some stores still require masks despite of local ordinances
High risk South Carolinians hopeful as vaccine eligibility widens
High risk South Carolinians are hopeful as vaccine eligibility widens
High risk South Carolinians hopeful as vaccine eligibility widens
High-risk South Carolinians hopeful as vaccine eligibility widens
Samantha Leitner's 47-year-old mother, Urai Jackson, right, was killed in her Lexington County...
‘I just want to see justice:’ Murder victim’s daughter watches S.C. action on death penalty