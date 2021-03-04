Advertisement

Donors step in to keep nonprofit ReStart Augusta spreading the good

By Tradesha Woodard
Mar. 4, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine coming home after a long day to find nothing but a cold, hard floor to sleep on.

“A bed is something most of us take for granted,” said Diana Teegarden.

And a warm bed is something her group ReStart Augusta has been working to provide for years.

But the pandemic caused the group to pause its operations —  and even cancel its yearly fundraiser.

“It was very unfortunate we weren’t able to help people during that time,” Teegarden said.

“It’s hard to even fathom that people in this area are sleeping on the floor.”

The group says the prices for tools and lumber have increased.

As the need for more beds started to pick back up, those in the group became concerned about how many more families they’d be able to assist.

“It’s something we are always worried about,” Teegarden said.

“We’re only able to fulfill the needs based on the money that we do have.”

That’s why the Augusta Bar Association stepped in to help with a $10,175 donation.

But that’s not all. The Augusta Bar Foundation matched that donation.

Volunteers with ReStart Augusta couldn’t have been more thankful.

The money is huge to the organization, and they’re thrilled to get back to work providing people with comfort and peace in their own home.

“A good night’s sleep and you’re going to have a much better day,” Teegarden said.

