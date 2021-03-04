Advertisement

Davis, Olsen signing 1-day contracts to retire as Panthers

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers. Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last season.

Davis is the team’s franchise leaders in tackles with 1,258 and played more games than any defensive player in team history. He also had 28 sacks and 24 takeaways. Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers.

He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns during his time in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished last season playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

