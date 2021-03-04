Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and calm conditions this morning. Lows will likely drop to the low 40s and upper 30s.

Blue bird skies and warmer temperatures arrive today as high pressure builds across the region. Highs should be more seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest 3-8 mph.

Chilly temperatures expected again early Friday with lows in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 60s sticks around Friday.

Another rain maker is expected clip some of the CSRA late Friday into Saturday. Most of the rain Saturday is currently modeled to stay south of Augusta. Most of the area does look dry during the day Saturday, so don’t cancel outdoor plans. Highs on Saturday will cooler in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s. We are expecting to hang on to dry and mild conditions into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.