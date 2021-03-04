Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Chilly morning, but warm temperatures expected by this afternoon.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and calm conditions this morning. Lows will likely drop to the low 40s and upper 30s.

Blue bird skies and warmer temperatures arrive today as high pressure builds across the region. Highs should be more seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest 3-8 mph.

Chilly temperatures expected again early Friday with lows in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 60s sticks around Friday.

Another rain maker is expected clip some of the CSRA late Friday into Saturday. Most of the rain Saturday is currently modeled to stay south of Augusta. Most of the area does look dry during the day Saturday, so don’t cancel outdoor plans. Highs on Saturday will cooler in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s. We are expecting to hang on to dry and mild conditions into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help Richmond County deputies locate these people?
This was the scene after a log truck rolled over on March 3, 2021, at Mike Padgett Highway and...
Log truck rolls over, blocking traffic on Mike Padgett Highway
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

Nice and quiet weather pattern expected the next few days. Temperatures will be cooler this...
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Rainy Morning, Sunny Afternoon
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heavy rain overnight could cause isolated flooding issues in flood prone areas.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
A deadly tornado left this damage on March 1, 2021, in Clayton County, Ga.
Tornado kills 2 men in metro Atlanta area