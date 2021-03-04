CSRA school districts release plans to get teachers vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teachers on both sides of the river will be eligible for the vaccine on Monday.

Some of our local districts are working to help their educators get the shot. And they say it’s a huge relief to finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

After nearly a year of uncertainty and instability, the announcement of teacher vaccinations has school districts in the CSRA feeling a different emotion.

“We’re thrilled. We have battled through this year handling covid cases and exposures all year long,” said Columbia County Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Georgia teachers will be a top priority for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Columbia County is partnering with AU Health to give teachers shots starting next Thursday on Washington Road.

Dr. Carraway says about half of the 3500 employees have already shown interest in receiving the dose.

“To have this vaccine here and soon to be in the arms of our employees who choose is an exciting and welcomed relief,” she said.

Meanwhile, Richmond County teachers have three options to get their vaccinations:

They can go through the Department of Public Health and get a vaccine at Craig Houghton Elementary.

They can go through AU Health and get one on Washington Road.

Or they can go through the community retail pharmacy program and get one at a local pharmacy.

We learned today that Burke County teachers and staff can get vaccinated next Thursday as well. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department for a drive-thru distribution at 715 W. 6th Street in Waynesboro.

Across the river, Aiken County is partnering with Rural Health Services to issue the Moderna vaccine to the county’s 3,400 faculty members.

“We’re hoping to accommodate anyone who wishes to receive the first dose of the vaccine,” Mike Rosier with the Aiken County Public School District said.

Teachers have the option of six different vaccination sites at high schools across the county.

The first site is Midland Valley High school on March 12, and the last one is Ridge Spring-Monetta High School on March 30.

Since it’s only the Moderna vaccine, they’ll repeat the same cycle in April.

As a sense of normalcy gets closer, encouragement and excitement are growing in the districts.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel and we are so thankful that soon covid-19 will be just something we teach in a history class,” Rosier said.

All the school districts say while it’s not mandatory for faculty members to get the vaccines, they are encouraging them to do so.

But there’s still a lot of work to do to get teachers vaccinated, and we’ll see the start of that next week.

Registration for many of these vaccines starts on Monday.

