Clemson’s Tony Elliott back from COVID, Tennessee wooing

(AP) - Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is grateful the stress of December and January is behind him and that he’s back doing a job he loves. The Tigers’ 10th-year assistant missed the team’s Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State with COVID-19.

Soon after, Elliott was courted by Tennessee for its head coaching position and strongly considered a move to the resource-rich Southeastern Conference school.

Instead, Elliott chose to stay at Clemson and continue to groom a resume that will surely continue to give him head coaching opportunities going forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.