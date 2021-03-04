Advertisement

Clemson’s Tony Elliott back from COVID, Tennessee wooing

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is grateful the stress of December and January is behind him and that he’s back doing a job he loves. The Tigers’ 10th-year assistant missed the team’s Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State with COVID-19.

Soon after, Elliott was courted by Tennessee for its head coaching position and strongly considered a move to the resource-rich Southeastern Conference school.

Instead, Elliott chose to stay at Clemson and continue to groom a resume that will surely continue to give him head coaching opportunities going forward.

