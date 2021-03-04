Advertisement

Chiefs sell naming rights to field at Arrowhead Stadium

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arrowhead Stadium has a new name. The Kansas City Chiefs announced the stadium will be known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team reached a naming rights agreement with Government Employees Health Association, which is the Chiefs’ exclusive partner for health, dental and vision plans. GEHA and Chiefs officials said they are committed to ensuring Arrowhead Stadium remains the identity of the venue.

It is the first time in Chiefs history that the organization has sold naming rights for Arrowhead. The stadium opened in 1972 and is one of the NFL’s most recognizable venues.

