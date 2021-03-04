Burke County man pleads guilty after meth, pill press found in home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man could face up to 20 years in prison after he admitted to distributing tablets laced with methamphetamine.

47-year-old Telly Savalas Carswell, of Midville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine.”

Officials say the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation back in January 2020 after the delivery of a commercial pill press to the home Savalas shared with a co-defendant.

With the Burke County Sheriff’s Office assisting, DEA agents conducted a search on May 7, 2020, of the residence and found a pill press, along with methamphetamine, heroin, and other drugs. Investigators also found nearly $9,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The charges against Carswell carry a possible penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release. There is no parole in this system.

“Criminals like Mr. Carswell rely on pill presses to create dangerous counterfeit medications which contain toxic substances such as methamphetamine, as was the case in this investigation,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy.

The case is still being investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.