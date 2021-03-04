Advertisement

Bond hearing tomorrow for dad charged in one year old’s death

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta father charged in the murder of his one-year-old son is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

34-year-old Tyrone Scott is expected for a bond hearing. He and his wife, 21-year-old Selena Tyler-Scott, are accused of turning off their son’s ventilator on several different occasions, despite medical orders telling them not to.

Their son died at AU Medical Center on February 13, after police say emergency crews took him from the family’s home on Watkins Street in Harrisburg.

Both parents are charged with murder and cruelty to children in the first degree.

The court hearing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

