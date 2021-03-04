700 pounds of trash collected at south Augusta lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers with Savannah Riverkeeper and Veterans for Clean Water spent Thursday afternoon removing an estimated 700 pounds of trash from a south Augusta lake.

A retention pond between the campuses of Augusta Technical College and the Richmond County Career Technical Magnet School was becoming a community eyesore, the Savannah Riverkeeper said.

Savannah Riverkeeper Executive Director Tonya Bonitatibus said, “It’s obvious that this is litter coming from stormwater runoff along I-520 and nearby parking lots.”

“The trash along banks and in the lake itself not only is a turnoff to people passing by, but can also harm physical habitats, transport chemical pollutants, threaten aquatic life, and interfere with human interaction with the water,” the organization said in a statement.

Thursday’s cleanup made a significant improvement to the shoreline, but volunteers will be back at the lake from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

You can sign up to help at https://www.savannahriverkeeper.org/volunteer.

