2020 disappearance of Aiken man ruled as homicide with numerous suspects

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The disappearance of a 22-year-old man from Aiken has turned into a homicide investigation with several suspects still on the run.

Chandler Monroe Smith was first reported missing back on October 24, 2020 by his girlfriend. Officials say he was last seen when he was released from the Aiken County Detention Center on October 22, 2020 around 2:30 p.m. He was seen getting into a red in color Mitsubishi sedan.

Investigators now say evidence led them to a home in the 3000 block of Tundra Trail in Windsor, S.C. Smith was alleged to have been shot and killed at this residence.

In November of 2020, John Wilson Williamson III, 24, and Serafin Leyva Jr, 30, were arrested and charged with kidnapping in relation to Smith’s disappearance. Both are currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

John Wilson Williamson III, 24, and Serafin Leyva Jr, 30. (Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators have now obtained murder arrest warrants for three more men, Jesus Moreno Negrate, 34, Gonzalo Moreno Negrete, 30, and Lorenzo Migeal Kissiah Negrete, 26, in connection to this investigation.

Officials say they believe these suspects, with assistance, have fled to Mexico in order to avoid arrest.

Jesus Moreno Negrate, 34, Gonzalo Moreno Negrete, 30, and Lorenzo Migeal Kissiah Negrete, 26. (Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

Another suspect was identified as Ricardo Kissiah Negrete, 31. He was arrested today around 2:00 p.m. at a home on Thomas Park Road. An arrest warrent was issued, charging him with “accessary after the fact to murder.”

Ricardo Kissiah Negrete, 31. (Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has any information on the identity of this investigation, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Investigators are also looking for any information that would lead them to the location of Smith’s remains.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

