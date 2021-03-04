2-state residents in Phase 1B eager to get vaccine starting Monday

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Areas on both sides of the river have seen an increase in vaccine supply allowing them to expand on the rollout.

Just yesterday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the state will move into Phase 1B starting on Monday.

It started at a slow pace, but it’s really picking up and nearly half a million people in South Carolina have had a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“...I wasn’t expecting us to get that ability as soon as we did.”

The next phase of eligibility will start on Monday, including frontline workers like manufacturers, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, anyone age 55 and up and others.

“We’ve been very blessed in terms of not having a lot of people out...Some of the people that I’ve talked to here- that have had it-- there’s a little bit of fear of getting it again,” Rian True said.

True’s company, Carolina Cover Tech, made over 800,000 gowns for local hospitals since last February.

After helping medical staff work through the pandemic for over a year, now he’s excited his essential workers can get vaccinated too.

“To go in and know that you would be less likely to get sick and pass it on to somebody else I think that’s pretty exciting.”

The expansion also includes teachers.

“I know a lot of teachers who have already made appointments as soon as they heard,” Michael Epps said.

Epps is an Aiken County teacher, and the parent of a high-risk special needs daughter.

Many normal activities for him and his daughter, like participating in Special Olympics, were cut off due to COVID.

Now his daughter is vaccine eligible too.

“I’m hoping it will give her a chance to get out a little more and do a little more stuff,” he said.

This next phase adds an additional 2 million people to be able to get vaccinated. As supply increases, states continue to push up vaccine phases.

So, a vaccine could be in your arm sooner than you might expect.

You can pre-register for vaccinations in Georgia at https://myvaccinegeorgia.com. There aren’t any pre-register systems announced for South Carolina just yet, but we will keep you updated when that information becomes available.

