Trump endorses Tim Scott in 2022 Senate re-election bid

(GRAYDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s 2022 re-election bid.

The statement Tuesday continued to make clear Trump’s intention to remain a dominant force in Republican Party politics. Trump issued a statement through his Save America PAC, saying Scott had his “Complete and Total Endorsement” and complimenting Scott’s work on behalf of the military, law enforcement and veterans.

The only Black Republican in the Senate and one of its three Black members, Scott previously served one term in the U.S. House and has been in the Senate since 2012.

He has said that the 2022 Senate race would be his last.

