S.C. State House roundup: Senate committee OKs retroactive teacher raises

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina Senate committee approved Tuesday a measure to reinstate some teacher step raises in this year’s budget.

The proposal would restore “step increase” raises that amount to several hundred dollars a year given as teachers gain experience.

Legislators paused the pay bumps last spring due to uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the economy.

Lawmakers agreed to dedicate up to $50 million to restoring the raises for the current school year.

The resolution now heads to the full Senate floor for a vote. House representatives passed a slightly different version of the resolution earlier this year.

South Carolina Senate adds firing squad to execution methods

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina senators have added a firing squad to the electric chair as alternatives if the state can’t execute condemned inmates via lethal injection .

The Senate then approved the bill Tuesday on a key 32-11 vote with several Democrats joining Republicans in the proposal which would allow South Carolina to restart executions after nearly 10 years.

The state can’t put anyone to death now because its supply of lethal injection drugs expired and it hasn’t been able to buy more.

Currently, eight other states can use electric chairs and Utah, Oklahoma and Mississippi allow firing squads.

The House is considering a similar bill without the firing squad option, but could consider the Senate version after a procedural vote by senators finalizes the bill later this week.

Bill allowing open carry of guns heads to House floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would allow people to carry guns without concealing them in South Carolina is heading to the House floor.

The House Judiciary Committee approved so-called open carry of weapons for people who already have a concealed-weapons permit by a 16-8 vote Tuesday.

South Carolina is one of only five states without open carry, joining atypical partners such as California, Florida, Illinois and New York.

The committee ignored amendments by Democrats that would remove the ban on weapons at the Statehouse and would refine rules on weapons at public events like festivals.

Also in the news ...

Lawmakers discussed South Carolina’s electric grid and its ability to withstand winter storms like the one that left millions in Texas without power. It comes in the wake of Gov. Henry McMaster directing the Office of Regulatory Staff to review the state’s public and private power grid.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.