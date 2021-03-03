Advertisement

Parler drops one Amazon lawsuit, files another

Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.
Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.(Source: Parler, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parler dropped one lawsuit but filed another against Amazon Web Services this week.

The social media network popular with conservatives voluntarily terminated its first lawsuit on Tuesday. No reason was given.

On the same day, Parler filed a new lawsuit against the company in Washington state, accusing Amazon Web Service of “deceptive, defamatory, anti-competitive, and bad faith conduct.”

The litigation alleges AWS violated state laws on competition and consumer protection.

Parler is suing after it was kicked off the company’s cloud hosting platform in January.

At the time, Amazon said it was because of violent speech on the social media site.

Parler’s services were restored in February.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the new lawsuit is without merit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help Richmond County deputies locate these people?
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Crash in Calif. kills 13
AP Exclusive: SUV in deadly Calif. crash came through hole in border fence
Power
South Carolina power grid comes under scrutiny after Texas woes
Teachers
How have S.C. teachers reacted to expansion of vaccinations?
Confederate
Lawmakers debate removal of more Confederate monuments