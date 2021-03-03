Openings at vaccine clinics are widespread in CSRA, including Aiken walk-ins today

Here’s a look at some of the latest COVID-19 vaccination developments across the CSRA:

Today’s Aiken clinic is now accepting walk-ins

AIKEN, S.C. - Aiken Regional Medical Center officials say their COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now a walk in event.

The clinic is open for Phase 1A individuals and is at the University of South Carolina Aiken student activities center.

It will be open until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Attendance is very low so you shouldn’t have much trouble getting your shot

Appointments open for Friday at AU vaccination hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta University Health has slots available from 1-4 p.m. Friday for its Moderna second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Washington Square shopping center, 2834 Washington Road in Augusta.

Eligible Georgia residents must have received their first dose a minimum of 25 days prior and they must bring the COVID-19 vaccination record card issued to them with their first vaccine dose.

All registrations must be completed in advance through the online form. Individuals cannot call to make an appointment.

Gold Cross to offer shots at St. Luke United Methodist Church

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned Friday for residents of the Harrisburg neighborhood of Augusta.

It’s being offered by Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service and St. Luke United Methodist Church. Gold Cross said Augusta Commissioners Jordan Johnson and Francine Scott have helped coordinate it.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

It’s for residents of the Harrisburg neighborhood who are over 65 and/or caregivers.

No appointment is necessary, but vaccine doses are limited and will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Snag with scheduling system leads to unexpected openings in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. - A problem with the registration process has left University Hospital with 1,000 slots open for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday in Aiken.

The time slots closed before all the reservations were taken on Monday, according to the hospital.

So reservations have reopened.

The spots are for South Carolina residents age 65 and older. Patients must be able to show proof of South Carolina residency.

The clinic will be at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. The date of the second-dose clinic is April 1, also at Millbrook Baptist Church, so please make sure you are able to return on that date. If you register and receive your first dose vaccine at this clinic on March 4, you will return at the same appointment time on April 1 for your second dose.

You are not eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days.