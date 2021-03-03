Advertisement

Moody leads No. 12 Arkansas past South Carolina 101-73

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight in the Southeastern Conference with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers to continue its longest league win streak to match the 1994 national champions who won their last 10 SEC regular-season games that year.

Moody had four 3-pointers as Arkansas reached 20 victories for a second straight year under coach Eric Musselman.

The Razorbacks got going from way outside in the first half to open a double-digit lead that South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) could not overcome.

Justin Smith had had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15, tying his career high with five 3-pointers.

Arkansas, a middle of the SEC pack team in three-point shooting percentage, couldn’t miss in a first half that looked more like practice than an SEC game.

The Razorbacks made 10 of 20 from behind the arc on the way to a 49-32 halftime lead.

Leading scorer Moody hit three 3-pointers while Sills made his first four before he bounced a long one off the rim.

Arkansas made 20 3-pointers in its opening win over Mississippi Valley in November. It’s previous high in SEC play this season was 12 in a 99-69 drubbing of Georgia in January. And they used the long ball to pull away early.

Sills’ first 3-poiner put Arkansas up for good at 17-14. Moody made it 26-18 with his second three of the half. Even 7-foot-3 Connor Vanover got into the act, nailing an open shot from the right corner. By the time Sills made back-to-back threes, the Razorbacks were up 32-22 and wouldn’t be caught.

It didn’t help that South Carolina’s top two scorers in AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant were a combined 4-of-20 shooting for 10 points the first 20 minutes.

Lawson led the Gamecocks with 18 points.

Moody, the smooth, 6-foot-6 freshman, finished 10-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds.

KEY STATS

> Arkansas shot 55.9 percent (37-for-67) from the field and made 15 shots from behind the arc.

NOTABLES

> Junior guard AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 18 points, knocking down four 3s. The Toronto native has now scored in double figures 17 times in the 2020-21 season, including 14 of 15 league games.

> Junior forward Keyshawn Bryant had 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

> Sophomore big man Jalyn McCreary was 5-for-7 from the floor en route to scoring 10 points, his first game in double-figures this season (third career).

UP NEXT

Carolina travels to face Kentucky (8-14, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday at Rupp Arena in the regular-season finale for both schools. Tip time versus the Wildcats is set for noon (ET) on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars

Latest News

Atlanta Motor Speedway executive vice comments on the upcoming Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.
AMS gearing up for two races, fans
Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been named the 2020 National League MVP.
Braves’ Freeman celebrates his new baby ‘twins with a twist’
McMillan only reluctantly agreed to be Hawks’ interim coach
Collin Morikawa plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta...
Woods comparisons aside, Morikawa on his own course