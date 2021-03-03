Log truck rolls over, blocking traffic on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A log truck rolled over this morning, blocking parts of Mike Padgett Highway.

Richmond County dispatchers said the incident involving the big rig was reported at 10 a.m.

Northbound traffic and both right-turn lanes were blocked.

It happened at Mike Padgett Highway and Dough Barnard Parkway.

Although the two highways are roughly parallel, Doug Barnard makes a right-angle turn to intersect with Mike Padgett in far south Augusta.

