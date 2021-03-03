Advertisement

Log truck rolls over, blocking traffic on Mike Padgett Highway

This was the scene after a log truck rolled over on March 3, 2021, at Mike Padgett Highway and...
This was the scene after a log truck rolled over on March 3, 2021, at Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A log truck rolled over this morning, blocking parts of Mike Padgett Highway.

Richmond County dispatchers said the incident involving the big rig was reported at 10 a.m.

Northbound traffic and both right-turn lanes were blocked.

It happened at Mike Padgett Highway and Dough Barnard Parkway.

Although the two highways are roughly parallel, Doug Barnard makes a right-angle turn to intersect with Mike Padgett in far south Augusta.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help Richmond County deputies locate these people?
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations are important around the world
Openings at vaccine clinics are widespread in CSRA, including Aiken walk-ins today
City to open vaccine registration
High-risk South Carolinians hopeful as vaccine eligibility widens
William Norwood III
Feds make case against S.C. man over Capitol riot
Businesses sought to help make prom season glamorous but affordable