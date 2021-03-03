Local Democratic lawmakers fight Ga. voting legislation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia lawmakers continue to debate new voting rules in the Peach State.

On Tuesday night, local Democratic lawmakers held a virtual town hall meeting to talk about House Bill 531, which would shorten the early voting period, limit the number of absentee ballots and require you to send in a photo ID when you request an absentee ballot.

The bill is on the way to the Senate after the House passed it Monday.

Republicans argue it’s just reform that will protect the voting process.

But Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, calls the legislation unnecessary.

State Sen. Harold Jones is shown during the virtual town hall meeting. (WRDW)

Jones says the bill not only hurt Democratic voters but also Republican districts.

“And it’s beyond frustrating to see this facade that we’re not going to try to have a battle of ideas we’re just going to completely change the game,” he said.

The virtual town hall meeting was put together by Jones as well as state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, D-Augusta; Rep. Gloria Frazer, D-Hephzibah; and Rep. Sheila Nelson, D-Augusta.

The proposed voting legislation comes after record turnout led to Democratic wins in Georgia’s presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.