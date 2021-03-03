Advertisement

Washington County to get state mass vaccination site

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a March 3, 2021, news conference to give updates on the...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a March 3, 2021, news conference to give updates on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that four new state-operated COVID-vaccination sites will open March 17, including one in Washington County.

The Sandersville site will be at the Word of Life Church, officials said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Anyone living in Washington County can register now.

Chatham County, Muscogee County and Bartow County will host the other new sites.

Augusta University got a shout-out during the news conference. In responding to questions from reporters, Kemp said the state so far hasn’t needed mass vaccination sites as much as other states have because the efforts are going so well on a local level. He cited the great job AU is doing in giving vaccinations.

At the news conference on the vaccine rollout process in the Peach State, Kemp was joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.

Watch the news conference below:

