How is Georgia faring with giving vaccines as rollout expands?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said today he’s adding five more mass vaccination sites across the Peach State, and one of them coming to the river region.

It will be at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville in Washington County and will open in two weeks on March 17.

The governor also credited AU Health and other hospitals today for their work at vaccinating people leading up to today.

“We’re going to be able to expand further mass vaccination sites or send more vaccines to parts of the state where quite honestly we haven’t had to do mass vaccination sites because like AU is doing such a good job,” Kemp said.

“But we cannot let our guard down. We’ve got to keep working on all fronts to get to normal. That is to get shots in arms, but also just hang in there for a little while longer and follow the guidelines, and let’s keep out numbers where they are and fight through this for another month or so.”

On Monday, both Georgia and South Carolina will be expanding their vaccine rollouts. But we took a closer look at where Georgia stands now with getting everyone vaccinated.

More than 2 million vaccines have already been administered in the Peach State, including more than 77 thousand locally in Richmond County.

Kemp says more than 60 percent of Georgia’s elderly population has been vaccinated, which is more than 10 percent above the national average.

As more people will be eligible come Monday, Kemp says the state will continue to increase rollout.

“We can and should do more to make absolutely certain more doses are getting into the arms of Georgians as quickly as possible.”

He says the state is expected to give nearly 225,000 doses next week, a new high for a single week.

Kemp also announced five new mass vaccination sites. He says these new sites will allow 20,000 more vaccinations a week.

And the state will be getting more than 83,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

And finally, teachers will be the top priority as schools work to get students back to full in-person learning.

“As I’ve said many times before, every student belongs in the classroom. Five days a week, full-time, as soon as possible. That is my expectation moving forward, and we look forward to partnering with local districts to ensure this happens very quickly,” Kemp said.

Collectively on Monday, teachers, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions will all be eligible for the vaccine.

Anyone can pre-register for vaccinations at https://myvaccinegeorgia.com.

As for COVID-19 cases in Georgia, the state Department of Public Health confirmed 593 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 823,008.

At least 15,349 COVID-related deaths have been reported across the state. 143 new deaths were reported today, March 3.

