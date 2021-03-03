Advertisement

Hawks win McMillan’s debut as interim coach, top Heat 94-80

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Trae Young took over late and made sure that Nate McMillan would win his debut as interim coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Young scored 18 points, including 13 straight for his team in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks snapped Miami’s six-game winning streak by beating the Heat 94-80 on Tuesday night. John Collins scored 17 for Atlanta, which lost at Miami on Sunday and fired coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday.

Kevin Huerter scored 16 for the Hawks and Clint Capela had 10 points and 17 rebounds. Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 14 for Miami.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars

Latest News

Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke
Moody leads No. 12 Arkansas past South Carolina 101-73
Atlanta Motor Speedway executive vice comments on the upcoming Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.
AMS gearing up for two races, fans
Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been named the 2020 National League MVP.
Braves’ Freeman celebrates his new baby ‘twins with a twist’