Advertisement

Get your pet microchipped for free this month in Augusta

Microchips can help you recover your dog.
Microchips can help you recover your dog.(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, Augusta Animal Services will offer free microchips will supplies for pets through the rest of the month, while supplies last.

No appointment is necessary, and you don’t need to be a Richmond County resident.

The agency will implant microchips from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4164 Mack Lane.

Once the limited supply of free microchips is exhausted, they will still be available for $8 through March 31.

“We hope this will make a lifesaving difference for stray pets,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency is able to offer the service through the generosity of Ed Turner and Number Nine.

“The community enjoys the wonderful concert; Ed Turner & Number 9 Return to Le Chat Noir streaming at 7:30 pm on  March 6, 2021 but the animals will be the ultimate beneficiary,” the agency said.

MORE | Local dog mom reunites with her lost pup after one month

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help Richmond County deputies locate these people?
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart

Latest News

Traffic cone for road construction.
Cobbham Road repaving is taking place as weather allows
Seven-year-old Lamere Johnson is a first-grader at Johnston Elementary.
Charity ride to raise funds for first-grader in need of a heart
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing man?
Clean, running water from faucet.
Another water disruption coming to 190 Aiken city customers