Get your pet microchipped for free this month in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, Augusta Animal Services will offer free microchips will supplies for pets through the rest of the month, while supplies last.

No appointment is necessary, and you don’t need to be a Richmond County resident.

The agency will implant microchips from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4164 Mack Lane.

Once the limited supply of free microchips is exhausted, they will still be available for $8 through March 31.

“We hope this will make a lifesaving difference for stray pets,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency is able to offer the service through the generosity of Ed Turner and Number Nine.

“The community enjoys the wonderful concert; Ed Turner & Number 9 Return to Le Chat Noir streaming at 7:30 pm on March 6, 2021 but the animals will be the ultimate beneficiary,” the agency said.

