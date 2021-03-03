Advertisement

Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 29 points and grabbed two of his 14 rebounds in the final 35 seconds, and Georgia Tech snapped a 14-game losing streak against Duke with an 81-77 overtime victory.  

Wright split a pair of free throws with 35 and 28 seconds left to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 77-70. But the Yellow Jackets turned it over twice in the final 15 seconds to keep Duke in it.  Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams scored 20 points apiece to lead Duke (11-10, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Georgia Tech (14-8, 10-6), winners of five straight, last beat Duke in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars

Latest News

Hawks win McMillan’s debut as interim coach, top Heat 94-80
Moody leads No. 12 Arkansas past South Carolina 101-73
Atlanta Motor Speedway executive vice comments on the upcoming Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.
AMS gearing up for two races, fans
Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been named the 2020 National League MVP.
Braves’ Freeman celebrates his new baby ‘twins with a twist’