Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 29 points and grabbed two of his 14 rebounds in the final 35 seconds, and Georgia Tech snapped a 14-game losing streak against Duke with an 81-77 overtime victory.

Wright split a pair of free throws with 35 and 28 seconds left to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 77-70. But the Yellow Jackets turned it over twice in the final 15 seconds to keep Duke in it. Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams scored 20 points apiece to lead Duke (11-10, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Georgia Tech (14-8, 10-6), winners of five straight, last beat Duke in 2010.

