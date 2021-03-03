Ga. Capitol roundup: House unanimously approves $140M income tax cut

ATLANTA - The Georgia House has voted unanimously for a $140 million state income tax cut in what Republicans hope is just a first step in further tax relief.

House Bill 593 also appealed to Democrats because it would aid taxpayers who earn relatively little money.

Some advocates who think the state needs to raise more taxes to pay for services have misgivings. The bill moves to the Senate for more debate. It would raise the amount of money that someone could earn before starting to pay state income taxes.

The change would allow Georgians to save up to $75 a year on their income taxes.

Confederate monuments remain contentious

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are debating action that would remove more confederate monuments across the state.

But Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not entertain legislation during this current session.

That’s not stopping Democratic Rep. Shelly Hutchinson who is preparing several bills for debate.

One of would reverse current protections that keep these monuments up.

“You can spin it all you want to about history and all that but the bottom line is we are glorifying people who fought to keep us in shackles and to do that to kids is not offering them the kind of environment that they need to thrive,” she said.

A different bill Hutchinson is pushing would ban the monuments from any public space.

Senate honors state’s outgoing chief justice

ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate presented a resolution Wednesday to outgoing Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, honoring him for his 30 years of service in state government.

Melton recently announced he planned to leave the Supreme Court of Georgia, effective July 1.

Senate Resolution 170, which was read Wednesday on the Senate floor, praises the chief justice for “the vital role that he has played in state government and his deep personal commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Georgia.”

Prior to his appointment to the state’s highest court on July 1, 2005, Melton spent 11 years working with the state attorney general in the Department of Law before serving as executive counsel to Gov. Sonny Perdue. At 54, he has said he does not yet know what he will do next.

Also in the news ...

Democratic lawmakers from the Augusta area held a virtual town hall meeting to talk about House Bill 531, which would shorten the early voting The bill is on the way to the Senate after the House passed it n Monday.

