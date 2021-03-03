Feds make case against S.C. man over Capitol riot

GREER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man is facing several federal charges for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Police say William Norwood III, of Greer, texted a family member before the riot saying he had plans to dress just like Antifa.

An affidavit says after the riot, Norwood admitted to assaulting four officers and stealing equipment, also in a text to a family member.

Norwood denies all the allegations and says he got a police helmet and vest from a pile of equipment.

