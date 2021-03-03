DHEC urges South Carolinians to be ‘honest’ when signing up for vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina announced yesterday that it will expand the vaccine rollout to now include those that fall under Phase 1B.

Health officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control held a briefing to further discuss how the state will get the vaccines out to those South Carolinians.

To keep the phasing process simple, individuals on their own will attest to meeting the criteria for Phase 1B and then consult with their employer or health care providers to see if they’re eligible for the vaccine.

As the higher risk population is still prioritized, DHEC asks citizens to display honesty when determining eligibility, and urging providers to use the best judgement.

Details on who is eligible can be found on DHEC’s website or you can call the vaccine information hotline.

See a list of the latest openings for vaccination clinics in the two-state here.

Officials also addressed confusion among the older population when signing up for their vaccinations.

They suggest you go to your original provider to reschedule. You can call 1-866-365-8110 to speak with an operator to help you find an appointment.

Around 482 active providers to give the vaccine. Bringing on an additional about 120 independent pharmacies this week. Hundreds more are waiting to activate once they get more vaccines.

As for how many more doses will be heading to the state this week, DHEC has requested 57,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 48,000 first doses of Moderna.

Next week, that request jumps to 62,000 first doses of Pfizer, 48,000 of Moderna, and 41,000 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Many independent pharmacies will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DHEC is also working plans for providers to reach out to South Carolinians who have challenges in rural areas, the homeless population, and anyone else they believe will have struggles scheduling vaccines. Those plans should be available in the coming weeks.

The next DHEC briefing will be held on Friday.

DHEC also announced 583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 18 new confirmed deaths.

Today’s report brings the total number of people with confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 446,169, and confirmed deaths to 7,626.

Click or tap here to see new case numbers by county .

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

Find testing locations by clicking or tapping here .

