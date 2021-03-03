Deputies looking for suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 19-year-old suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Monday.

Jacorean Issac Johnson is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him

The incident occurred at 2525 Center West Parkway, according to deputies. He should be considered armed and dangerous, they said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

