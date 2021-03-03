Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low pressure will move through the CSRA early today bringing widespread rain. Rain totals between 1 - 2 inches are possible with highest totals in the central and southern CSRA. Temperatures early today will be in the low 40s. Rain should come to an end by mid-morning.

We are expecting gradual clearing by midday today as the area of low pressure moves up the Southeast coast. This afternoon should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 6-12 mph.

Thursday morning is looking like the coldest start this week with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Blue bird skies and warmer temperatures arrive Thursday. Highs on Thursday should be more seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest 3-8 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 60s sticks around Friday.

Another rain maker is expected clip some of the CSRA late Friday into Saturday. Most of the rain Saturday is currently modeled to stay south of Augusta. Most of the area does look dry during the day Saturday, so don’t cancel outdoor plans. Highs on Saturday will be near 60.

Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s. We are expecting to hang on to dry and mild conditions into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

