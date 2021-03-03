Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started this morning with wet conditions and some locations seeing over 1-2 inches of rain. This afternoon we’ll hold onto the sunshine with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. If you plan on firing up the grill this evening or going out for a walk you’ll be in great shape with clear skies expected tonight.

The clear conditions will lead to chilly temps by morning with a majority of the region reaching the lows in the mid to upper 30s. Blue bird skies and warmer temperatures arrive Thursday. Highs on Thursday should be more seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest 3-8 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 60s sticks around Friday.

Another rain maker is expected clip some of the CSRA late Friday into Saturday. Most of the rain Saturday is currently modeled to stay south of Augusta. Most of the area does look dry during the day Saturday, so don’t cancel outdoor plans. Highs on Saturday will cooler in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s. We are expecting to hang on to dry and mild conditions into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.