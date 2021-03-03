Advertisement

Cobbham Road repaving is taking place as weather allows

Traffic cone for road construction.
Traffic cone for road construction.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POLLARDS CORNER, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it’s not raining, crews will close a single lane daily on State Highway 150/Cobbham Road from Interstate 20 northeast to Pollards Corner for repaving work.

Work days should run Monday to some Saturdays until the project is complete, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

MORE | North Augusta growth kickstarts more projects for better infrastructure

The $2.37 million project to resurface the highway in portions of McDuffie and Columbia counties will work from the south end near Exit 175 and move to State Highway 47.

Closures will flip to the other direction after that point.

With an official completion date of April 30, drivers can expect main highway lanes to be topped out with fresh asphalt by mid-April if weather permits work to stay on schedule.

Drivers approaching Cobbham Road from a local route should expect to wait for a pilot car procession before entering the highway. When orange cones and a closure are in place, drivers will see a sign or flagger prompting them to wait.

