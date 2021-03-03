Charity ride to raise funds for first-grader in need of a heart

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A charity ride is planned this weekend to benefit Johnston Elementary first-grader Lamere Johnson, who needs a heart transplant.

He was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before birth, and now seven years later, he’s been on a journey to get a heart transplant.

People in the community have been helping him raise the money through the sales of paper hearts and other projects. Plus he got a $30,000 donation from a Strom Thurmond High School alum who went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs: Antonio Hamilton.

The charity ride on Sunday will include motorcycles, cars, trucks, scooters, horses and bicycles. It’s sponsored by the Southern Eagles Motorcycle Club of Edgefield and will be from 1-3 p.m. starting from Mims Park across from Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St.

For more information, contact Kevin at 803-384-0128 or Lillie at 803-275-7434.

