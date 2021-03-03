Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing man?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 57-year-old Fred McGahee from Augusta.

McGahee was last seen on the 4600 block of Etterlee Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says McGahee suffers from Schizophrenia and is considered to be endangered.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

