Advertisement

Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing man?

57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 57-year-old Fred McGahee from Augusta.

McGahee was last seen on the 4600 block of Etterlee Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says McGahee suffers from Schizophrenia and is considered to be endangered.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
From left, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health chief Dr. Edward Simmer...
South Carolina opening vaccines to those 55 and older

Latest News

A precautionary boil water notice will be in place for multiple residents in the city of Aiken.
Another water disruption coming to 190 Aiken city customers
New Amazon fulfillment center in Appling
New Amazon fulfillment center in Appling
Initiatives to help the Augusta homeless
City homeless task force eyes long-term projects after warming center success
Initiatives to help the Augusta homeless
Initiatives to help the Augusta homeless