Businesses sought to help make prom season glamorous but affordable

AUGUSTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Prom season is coming up, and part of the fun is getting glammed up for the big night.

But not everyone can afford to do that, so here’s a chance to help them out.

The Augusta Dream Center is working with local businesses for Cinderella Day.

Even if there is no prom this year, girls can still get a free dress, shoes and accessories.

The event is free, but officials ask you to sign up ahead of time.

The Augusta Dream Center is also accepting donations for Cinderella Day until this Saturday.

There are multiple drop-off sites on both sides of the river, including:

WAFJ, North Augusta⁣⁣⁣

Dunagan Sewing & Vacuum, Aiken⁣⁣⁣

Trendz Salon, Riverwatch Parkway ⁣⁣⁣

Elegant Bridal, Riverwatch Parkway⁣⁣⁣

Endurance Fitness, North Augusta⁣⁣⁣

SecurCare Self Storage, 3700 Washington Road⁣

Burn boot camp in Evans and Grovetown⁣

Girls can register at CinderellaDay.com.

