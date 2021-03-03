3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Augusta schools went on lockdown for a time today while police dogs checked them after a bomb threat was received.

The schools were cleared and the lockdown had been lifted by 1:45 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the Richmond County School District confirmed lockdowns at Cross Creek High School, Pine Hill Middle School and Goshen Elementary School.

Spokeswoman Lynthia Ross said parents were sent this message:

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has alerted us of an unsubstantiated bomb threat made by a former Richmond County School System student this morning. Out of an abundance of caution, The Sheriff’s Office is assembling a canine team to search the schools. Following the guidance of local law enforcement, (Cross Creek High School/Pine Hill Middle School/Goshen Elementary School) will be placed on lockdown during the search. You will receive notification of any updates or changes in the status of the school.”

Earlier this week

It wasn’t the first crime incident involving local schools this week.

In an apparently unrelated case, a student was found with a contraband weapon Monday morning at Westside High School, 1002 Patriots Way in Augusta.

A school resource officer was walking the halls and noticed a knife clip hanging on the outside of a 12th-grader’s pants. Upon investigation, the officer found a pocket folding knife with a 4-inch blade and an overall length of 9 inches, according to a law enforcement incident report.

The 17-year-old male was arrested and booked into county jail on a charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to jail records.

