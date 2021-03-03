Advertisement

Another water disruption coming to 190 Aiken city customers

A precautionary boil water notice will be in place for multiple residents in the city of Aiken.(AP)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water service for about 190 customers in Aiken will be interrupted as engineer work on a water main.

The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will interrupt water service on Thursday, March 4, 2021, starting at 8:00 p.m.

Engineers will install a valve and relocation of a water main at Huntsman Drive / Hitchcock Pkwy intersection. This could extend into the early hours of Friday, March 5.

This will affect customers on the following streets:

  • Huntsman Dr. SW
  • Ruffian Rd.
  • Hasty Rd.
  • Cozier Ct.
  • Kelso Dr.
  • Rican Way
  • Calumet Ct.
  • Citation Dr. Ponder Ct.
  • Agile Ct.
  • Hillsdale Dr.
  • Equine Ct.
  • Woods End Way
  • Rinehart Way

Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will affect the impacted residents. You will have to boil your water for at least one minute and use caution when using it for washing, cooking or when making ice.

