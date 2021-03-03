AMS gearing up for two races, fans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is a little more than 2 weeks away. Last year, the race was initially scheduled for March 15th and was postponed until June like so many other sports events. Probably the biggest update and change from last year however comes in the stands.

”Excitement is an understatement, right? It’s been almost 2 years since we’ve welcomed fans back into the stands for a NASCAR race. And it kind of blows my mind to even say that,” said AMS Executive Vice President Brandon Hutchinson.

The fact that there will be any fans shows how much progress has been made in getting any normalness back to attending a sporting event. Hutchinson thanked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the local government for helping make having spectators possible.

“Our seating will be socially distanced. We’ve got a limited capacity seating, which for Atlanta Motor Speedway means we’ll have about 20,000 fans for the race,” Hutchinson continued.

Some of the other safety measures include temperature checks at entry, sanitizing stations, hand washing stations, and other measures that Hutchinson described as nothing people haven’t been doing for almost the last year. Fans will not be required to wear masks when at their seats, but will have to wear them around the speedway. Hutchinson also emphasized the importance of sticking with the people fans showed up with, and not mixing groups.

Atlanta Motor Speedway had hosted two races a year up until 2010. When Kentucky Motor Speedway opened, Atlanta lost their second race and only hosted one NASCAR race per year. During last year’s NASCAR return, tracks around the country received races that they normally wouldn’t have held. Hutchinson commented a year ago that AMS would welcome a second race. The process to get a second race started before Hutchinson became Executive Vice President, though he couldn’t back his joy and appreciation that there will be a second race in July.

”I’d be lying to you if I said that it was an easy process, I’d be lying to you if I said I was 100% certain that we’d ever see 2 races at Atlanta Motor Speedway again. But I’d also be lying to you if I said I wasn’t absolutely ecstatic about the opportunity,” said Hutchinson.

AMS will welcome the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on Sunday July 11th. Hutchinson also added they’ll evaluate fan procedures from the march race and adapt based on how everything goes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.