Aiken Regional opens two-day clinic to walk-ins ahead of vaccine expansion

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - More people will be eligible for the vaccine on Monday, so local hospitals are ramping up their clinics this week.

That includes one today, and another tomorrow at USC Aiken set to vaccinate thousands of people.

For Aiken Regional, getting those vaccine shots in arms was admittedly a struggle early on.

But now they are taking on a big challenge, with trying to vaccinate nearly 4,000 people in two days.

“I was shocked.”

Charlotte Austin is thankful for her friend’s phone call one day. Without it, she wouldn’t have known when you could get the vaccine and would still be waiting.

“So relieved--I’ve been inside since COVID started really. I just went to the supermarket. I don’t let anybody in my house...”

She’s afraid of the virus, after witnessing two people close to her died of COVID.

“We were just talking about it at bible study last week. Nobody could get the shots. All of a sudden there’s nobody here.”

That’s why Aiken Regional made the decision to open the clinic to walk-ins today, as appointments only trickled in.

“The hardest thing for us was securing vaccine. We’ve got an outstanding group of volunteers in our community that have stepped up to the plate to help us,” Eric Muhlbaier with Aiken Regional said.

Aiken Regional had administered around 5,200 vaccines up until March 1. Their goal was to vaccinate 4,000 more between today and tomorrow. It’s a big jump made possible by volunteers.

Aiken Regional was expecting to see more demand for appointments today. But this week AU Health and University Hospital are also doing large clinics in Aiken County.

In fact, it’s the largest collective vaccination effort in the county ever.

“Our hope is that more and more people in the rural parts will have that awareness and be able to come here,” Muhlbaier said.

“I pondered the thought of getting the shot and whether or not I was going to. Ultimately, my daughter convinced me,” Phillip Jenkins said.

And aside from people like Jenkins who took advantage of the walk-in opportunity, our hospitals are still trying to convince thousands left in Phase 1A to come out for their vaccine this week.

Ahead of more than half of the state getting eligibility on Monday, and the potential of getting left behind.

“I’m happy now that I went ahead and did it,” Jenkins said.

On Monday, Aiken Regional says they will be prepared for the big jump in demand. They are expecting a more consistent supply from DHEC.

But until then, today the medical center vaccinated 300 people.

They will host another Moderna first-dose clinic tomorrow at the USC Aiken Student Activities Center for those eligible in South Carolina. You can walk-in any time from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

