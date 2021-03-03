Aiken public school employees can sign up for vaccines starting Monday

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public School will partner with Rural Health Services in March to offer the Moderna vaccine to all district employees who wish to receive it.

This comes after Governor Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina would transition to Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, allowing more individuals and school district employees to get vaccinations starting Monday, March 8.

Starting Monday, the school district will post a survey link on the district website which will include each site listed below. Employees will be asked to select an hour time slot to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Employees will also receive the survey link via email.

The vaccination plan for March will include the following site locations on the following dates and times:

Friday, March 12, 2021, at Midland Valley High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Silver Bluff High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 19, 2021, at Aiken High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at North Augusta High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26, 2021, at Wagener-Salley High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Since the Moderna vaccine is a two-dose shot, the vaccination plan for March will be repeated during the month of April, beginning approximately 30 days after the initial vaccination date on March 12. It will follow the same schedule at each subsequent vaccination site location.

“The health, safety, and security of our employees and students is our top priority and we are thrilled to be able to offer all ACPSD employees an opportunity to receive a first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the month of March through a partnership with Rural Health Services,” said Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence. “We appreciate Rural Health’s generous commitment of resources and staff to ensure that every Aiken County Public Schools employee who wishes to take the vaccine will have the ability to receive it.”

