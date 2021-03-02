Work resumes on salvaging wrecked ship off Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ship that capsized off Georgia’s coast is still there, but workers are making progress to get it out.

Responders have shifted their focus to section two of the Golden Ray wreck in the St. Simons Sound.

Work had to stop last week after after a link in the cutting chain slipped.

Work on Section 7 will continue after divers take a closer look and install a system to move the cutting chain back into place.

The ship has been sitting there since it capsized in September 2019.

