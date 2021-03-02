Woods comparisons aside, Morikawa on his own course

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Collin Morikawa wanted to wear a red shirt on Sunday to show support for Tiger Woods as he recovers from a serious car crash.

The shirt didn’t arrive in time.

The comparisons with Woods keep coming up in other ways. Morikawa won the Workday Championship to join Woods as the only players to win a major and a World Golf Championship before turning 25. Morikawa started his career by making 22 straight cuts.

That’s the longest streak since Woods’. That doesn’t mean he’s on the same trajectory. But it puts him squarely in the conversation of the top young players.

