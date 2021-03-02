Scholarship opens in memory of USC Aiken student killed in 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The foundation created to honor Jeremiah Duncan, a victim of a gun crime, has opened a scholarship for high school seniors seeking to go to college.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2020, Duncan’s body was found in a vehicle at the intersection of Gunter Road and Talatha Church Road. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say 23-year-old Chandler Deshawn Mann, of Aiken, was taken into custody on February 5 on an unrelated investigation and was then charged in connection with Duncan’s murder.

Following his death, his family created Jeremiah’s Sports Foundation, a foundation that provides college scholarship funding to youth in the CSRA.

High school seniors that fulfill the requirements could receive a reward of $500 to $2,000. At least one scholarship will be used towards a student of Silver Bluff High School, Duncan’s alma mater.

The scholarship application period is open until March 15.

You can find the list of requirements here.

