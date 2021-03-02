Advertisement

Scholarship opens in memory of USC Aiken student killed in 2020

Judy Duncan launched Jeremiah's Sports Foundation in memory of her son.
Judy Duncan launched Jeremiah's Sports Foundation in memory of her son.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The foundation created to honor Jeremiah Duncan, a victim of a gun crime, has opened a scholarship for high school seniors seeking to go to college.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2020, Duncan’s body was found in a vehicle at the intersection of Gunter Road and Talatha Church Road. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say 23-year-old Chandler Deshawn Mann, of Aiken, was taken into custody on February 5 on an unrelated investigation and was then charged in connection with Duncan’s murder.

Following his death, his family created Jeremiah’s Sports Foundation, a foundation that provides college scholarship funding to youth in the CSRA.

High school seniors that fulfill the requirements could receive a reward of $500 to $2,000. At least one scholarship will be used towards a student of Silver Bluff High School, Duncan’s alma mater.

The scholarship application period is open until March 15.

You can find the list of requirements here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Carnival
Aiken Fest extended for another week

Latest News

Saluda team hopes for championship win
Saluda team hopes for championship win
Capt. Justin Bedwell
‘I get chill bumps’: Fallen Georgia lawman mourned after shoot-out
Once a person has received their two doses of the vaccine and waited two weeks, they should be...
Do vaccinated people still need to quarantine? An AU Health expert explains
In the year since Georgia saw its first COVID-19 case, drive-thru testing sites have become...
As of today, it’s been a year since Georgia saw its first COVID-19 case