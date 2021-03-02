Advertisement

S.C. State House roundup: Prosecutors seek validation of abortion ban; vets seek cannabis

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Two of the prosecutors named as defendants in a federal lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions have argued that a temporary restraining order halting the law from being enacted should be dissolved because the law itself “is consistent with Supreme Court precedent” on abortion issues.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson and Solicitor Walt Wilkins wrote in court papers filed Tuesday that a previous high court decision upholding a ban on partial-birth abortions “suggests that a preliminary injunction should be denied here” and that “Act 1 could be upheld by the Court as valid.”

A judge last month suspended The “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

S.C. veterans call on state lawmakers to pass medical cannabis law

A group of South Carolina veterans held a news conference Monday morning to call on the state’s General Assembly to pass a law allowing patients to access medical cannabis. The veterans want lawmakers to pass the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, which was introduced earlier this year in both the South Carolina House and Senate. The law, if passed, would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions and a doctor’s certification to access medical cannabis from regulated facilities. South Carolina is one of 14 states without comprehensive medical cannabis laws. Former talk show host and Navy and Marine Corps Veteran Montel Williams also spoke at the virtual news conference. Williams, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, is an advocate for medical cannabis.

