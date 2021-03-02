Saluda girls basketball seeking first state championship

SALUDA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before playing in the lower state championship on Saturday, Silver Bluff head coach Chasen Redd said he wanted to play Saluda in the state championship game if the Bulldogs advanced. Saluda head coach Jeanette Wilder had the same sentiments. Both Saluda and Silver Bluff won their upper and lower state championships, respectively, and will now face off in the state championship.

The Tigers set the goal of making it to the state final immediately following their loss in the 2020 upper state final. Saluda had all the pieces necessary to make their goal a reality, with 8 of their 10 players returning from the 2019-20 team. Even in a shortened season, the Tigers have put done everything they could to put themselves in a position to succeed.

Saluda is no stranger to title droughts. The football team broke a drought that lasted 56 years when they won the state championship in 2019. The girls streak has been even longer. The last time Saluda High School made an appearance in the state finals was 1953, and the school has yet to win a girls basketball state title. While the girls had hoped to end their streak in the same school year that the football team did, they’re still using the boys win as one of the many motivators to get their first ring.

”We loved it for the boys to win. that year we wanted to follow behind them, but it didn’t go that way. But, this year, we’re going to use the energy they had,” said Saluda senior Kalisha Hill.

”And our girls, they saw that and from that point on they were like coach we want this. and I told them we have to work for it. And they have. They’ve put the work in and we have the opportunity in front of us,” said head coach Jeanette Wilder.

Wilder has had a remarkable season for herself. The team is an undefeated 14-0 heading into the title game, and Wilder also celebrated her 300th career victory with the Tigers.

Through all the highs that Wilder has enjoyed, part of her heart still has a void. Wilder’s father had long been part of the team. He was known to always give the players a hard time in a caring way, no matter if it was a blowout win or a tough loss. Unfortunately, he passed away earlier this year.

Losing a symbol and figurehead in the team is not easy on the players, and the loss of a father is even more difficult. However, of all the things that have inspired this year’s girls basketball program, playing for “Papa” speaks the loudest.

”We’re playing for Papa, that’s what they called him. So it’s exciting, but it is hard. You have an empty spot in your heart but this right here, they’ve kind of helped me fill that void a bit. Coming here has been really good for me,” said Wilder.

The two CSRA programs face off against each other on Wednesday, March 3rd at noon. Both programs are hoping to become first time state champions.

