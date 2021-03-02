Advertisement

Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico, California.

The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County, California.

Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help.

