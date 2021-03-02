Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown

(AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico, California.

The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County, California.

Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help.

