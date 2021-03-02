Advertisement

Questions surround death of former NFL player Louis Nix III

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and NFL player Louis Nix III has died after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death.

Nix’s mother Stephanie Wingfield told multiple news outlets in Jacksonville, Florida, that authorities said her son died but haven’t been able to tell her how. Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home on Saturday.

In December 2020, he was shot in an armed robbery. Nix had received high praise during his time with the Fighting Irish. He was then drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 but struggled to make an impact in the NFL due to injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County coroner identifies victim in fatal Beech Island crash
A plans crash killed three people in Gainesville, Ga.
Officials identify 3 killed in Georgia plane crash

Latest News

Saluda head coach Jeanette Wilder breaks down the huddle as the Tigers prepare for practice...
Saluda girls basketball seeking first state championship
Hawks fire Pierce as coach following disappointing start
Pastner has Georgia Tech in position to for elusive NCAA bid
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt