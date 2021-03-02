Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hiring is open for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling.

After months of speculation about a year ago, Amazon confirmed the center would be settling in Appling and Columbia County.

The new facility announced it would aim to bring 800 new jobs and significant growth for the area. And some of those jobs are already open for applications.

Interested applicants can apply for jobs in medical and safety, operations, IT, finance and human resources.

10 jobs are open right now for the following positions:

Operations manager

Area manager

Senior site EHS manager

Senior human resources manager

Senior financial analyst

Information technology support engineer I

Information technology support engineer II

Injury prevention specialist

Site WHS manager (2)

For more information about these positions, you can visit Amazon.Jobs online.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.