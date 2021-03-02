Advertisement

Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.

By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hiring is open for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling.

After months of speculation about a year ago, Amazon confirmed the center would be settling in Appling and Columbia County.

The new facility announced it would aim to bring 800 new jobs and significant growth for the area. And some of those jobs are already open for applications.

Interested applicants can apply for jobs in medical and safety, operations, IT, finance and human resources.

10 jobs are open right now for the following positions:

  • Operations manager
  • Area manager
  • Senior site EHS manager
  • Senior human resources manager
  • Senior financial analyst
  • Information technology support engineer I
  • Information technology support engineer II
  • Injury prevention specialist
  • Site WHS manager (2)

For more information about these positions, you can visit Amazon.Jobs online.

