Pastner has Georgia Tech in position to for elusive NCAA bid

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner has his team in position to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2010. The Yellow Jackets could find no better way to move closer to that NCAA goal than to end a 14-game losing streak against ACC rival Duke.

Georgia Tech has boosted its NCAA hopes with four consecutive wins. If Georgia Tech can extend the winning streak by beating Duke, it would strengthen its case to finally return to the NCAA Tournament.

The winning streak has come at the perfect time to boost Georgia Tech’s postseason outlook in Pastner’s important fifth season.

