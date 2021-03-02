Advertisement

North Augusta moves forward with plans for city elections

North Augusta Municipal Building
North Augusta Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta city leaders plan to team up with the Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections for the upcoming election.

The City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance last night that would let North Augusta use equipment, staffing and training for poll workers for Election Day on April 27.

The ordinance would also create nine new polling locations, make early voting available and let poll workers bring voting machines outside to cars if voters cannot enter the building.

The ordinance needs to pass three readings to take effect.

MORE | North Augusta growth kickstarts more projects for better infrastructure

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Carnival
Aiken Fest extended for another week

Latest News

A crash Tuesday morning on South Belair Road caused a substantial traffic backup toward...
Crash causes backup on South Belair Road in Columbia County
Work continues on the Golden Ray salvage off the Georgia coast.
Work resumes on salvaging wrecked ship off Georgia coast
CSRA students were recognized for their performance in a capture-the-flag competition last week.
Local students capture honors from Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
Ga. Capitol roundup: House advances bill to require ID for absentee voting