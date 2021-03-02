North Augusta moves forward with plans for city elections

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta city leaders plan to team up with the Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections for the upcoming election.

The City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance last night that would let North Augusta use equipment, staffing and training for poll workers for Election Day on April 27.

The ordinance would also create nine new polling locations, make early voting available and let poll workers bring voting machines outside to cars if voters cannot enter the building.

The ordinance needs to pass three readings to take effect.

